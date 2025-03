One thing we love about the cannabis flower is its broad-spectrum nature. Now and then, a heavy-hitting strain crops up and takes weed lovers by storm. Over the recent years, the London Pound Cake strain has become a fan-favorite among consumers.



London Pound Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid (70:30) strain whose complete lineage remains unknown. This delectable strain is all thanks to Cookie Fam Genetics. Many believe London Pound Cake to be a cross of Sunset Sherbet (Pink Panties x Girl Scout Cookies) and an unknown indica.



Effects- Relaxing, calming, uplifting

