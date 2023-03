Do Si Dos is a calming strain with a creative high. People who consume typically experience a relaxing body high and moderately stimulating, deeply meditative cerebral high.



It’s perfectly crafted to be delicious and potent. As an indica dominant hybrid, most people will primarily experience relaxation. However, the do si dos weed strain is also well known for its happy vibes and stress-distancing effects. For most people, this is best experienced as an evening strain. This is because the relaxation effects are powerful, causing most people to gently drift off to sleep with a smile on their face.

