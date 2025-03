The most typical effects reported by customers is a relaxed and happy high. The perfect combination of GG4 x Cookies & Cream. A strong and couch-locking high with the rich taste of cookies, glue and spice.



Then there’s the question of terpenes. If you’ve detected a spicy backnote in Grease Monkey, that may be due to its hefty proportion of caryophyllene terpene, a compound known for its peppery bite. What’s more, studies suggest that—like the cannabinoids THC and CBD—caryophyllene is a powerful anti-inflammatory. This may be a clue as to the strain’s powerful pain-killing and other beneficial effects.

