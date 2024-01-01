These extracts are made using a hydrocarbon extraction process. Store at room temp and in the fridge long term. Dab between 550 – 580°F.
The most typical effects reported by customers is a relaxed and happy high. The perfect combination of GG4 x Cookies & Cream. A strong and couch-locking high with the rich taste of cookies, glue and spice.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.