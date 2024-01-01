Grease Monkey eases users into its high, starting with a faint pressure in the face, particularly around the eyes and temples. Within minutes, it radiates a warmth that spreads through the core and limbs, pulverizing lingering muscular tension. As they feel relaxed, smokers may also notice that their powers of perception are also sharpened. External stimuli like sights or sounds may take on new dynamics. Furthermore, a cerebral mindset may take over, making users jump from one thought to the next. These trippy, thoughtful effects can lend themselves to free-flowing conversation or simply daydreaming.



As the high wears on, Grease Monkey’s indica side takes over, pinning users in place and leading them to engage in more passive activities like watching TV or eating -- in fact, Grease Monkey has especially been known to stoke hunger. Although higher doses of the strain can pull users into a deep sleep, in average amounts, it is a good choice for morning or daytime use, providing a good balance of mental and physical effects.



Just as it has many recreational uses, Grease Monkey also has a variety of applications for medical cannabis patients. It can be a balm for the symptoms of mild to moderate stress and depression, taking the edge off of patients’ frazzled day to day lives. Its sedative properties can also soothe aches and pains of all kinds, whether temporary or chronic. Meanwhile, anti-inflammatory effects can prove to be an effective treatment for everyday discomforts like nausea.

Show more