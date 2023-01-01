These mini blunts come in a 5 pack jar infused with liquid diamonds! Each mini blunt is 1.3g and comes with a spiral filter. Pineapple Splash provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted, energetic and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel. Popular in the afternoon or day time, it’ll have you feeling super energized!
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.