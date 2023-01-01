Grape Cookies offers smokers what might be described as a “creeper” of a high, taking as many as 10 to 15 minutes to reveal its effects. As the high sets in, the user may note inexplicable feelings of euphoria and positivity. This upbeat emotional state is accompanied by an odd pressure around the temples and cheeks. As users become accustomed to these newfound sensations, they can also detect some significant changes in their perception. Certain sights and sounds may take on a new intensity that can occupy the smoker’s attention for quite a while. Many consumers also describe a palpable feeling of time dilation or a visual warping of depth perception. In addition to these sensory novelties, Grape Cookies brings about a slight increase in mental stimulation. Thoughts and ideas may flow more quickly than usual and may take on a new, ineffable significance. Far from cerebral, though, Grape Cookies is unlikely to leave users acute enough to execute complicated analytical tasks; this is not a strain for enhancing productivity. Instead, the bud’s head high is dreamy and lazy, especially as its bodily effects become more pronounced. As the high progresses, waves of relaxation roll down the neck and spread through the spine and core. This sedation may inspire users to take a load off in the closest comfortable surroundings. Under the right circumstances, Grape Cookies can cause both couch-lock and sleep. For these reasons, the strain is best enjoyed at night. Grape Cookies can also have therapeutic value for medical cannabis patients. Its sedation can soothe aches and pains, whether they’re temporary, as due to injury, or chronic, as due to conditions like fibromyalgia and arthritis. As noted, the strain can also lull consumers into a deep and fulfilling sleep. Psychologically speaking, it can even temporarily take the edge off of stress, depression, and anxiety.

