These are prerolls coated with kief, the smoke is super smooth and the burn-time is longer than industry average!



Maui Wowie, also known as Maui Waui, is a sativa dominant strain, which is mostly found and grown in the Hawaiian Islands. The buds of the strain are covered by wonderful crystals which make it look quite tempting for patients and cannabis users. As for the smell, you will note a hint of pine along with citrus and lavender. Furthermore, the strain tastes like fresh hash. The strain offers a high-end euphoria along with pineapple flavors that allow your mind to drift away to creative spaces. Its effects are all you will ever need to get outside and remain active throughout the day which is why it is an excellent day and morning smoke. The high is quite different, as it will leave your body buzzing and in an excellent mood. Moreover, you will also note an increase in focus and concentration without feeling strange or uncomfortable which is the case with other cannabis strains. That being said, the Maui Wowie is also quite effective against various medical conditions including stress, chronic pain and depression. Keeping this in mind, there is no doubt that the strain will leave you feeling relaxed and energized regardless of how horrible your day may have been already.

