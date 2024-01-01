This indica cultivar has a gassy, high octane smell with a very smooth taste to it. This is one of our highest testing strains and it lives up to the hype every time. It has large, very dense structure with fantastic bag appeal. This strain has a very heady and energetic high and that will keep you focused and creative. It certainly will take your mind to another world.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.