Pineapple Express combines the potent and savorous forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The small is likened to recent apple and mango, with a style of pineapple, pine, and cedar. this hard-hitting hybrid provides a lasting energetic buzz excellent for productive afternoons and inventive escapes. Good For: Depression, pain and energy
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.