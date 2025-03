Pineapple Fruz provides tranquilize relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.



Enjoy a tropical stoney vacation with Pineapple Fruz is a euphoric hybrid-sativa with sweet ripe tropical fruit flavors and a gassy OG aroma. This strain’s mellow effects make it an excellent choice for use day or night.

