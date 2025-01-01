We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
59 products
Cartridges
Sour Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g
by Lefties
THC 78.66%
CBD 2.76%
Cartridges
Burmese Cheese Blend Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Lefties
THC 83%
Cartridges
PIneapple Express Cartridge 0.5g
by Lefties
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 0.5g
by Lefties
THC 78.66%
CBD 2.76%
Cartridges
Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 0.5g
by Lefties
THC 78.66%
CBD 2.76%
Cartridges
Bubble Gum Juul Pod 0.7g
by Lefties
THC 79%
Cartridges
Sour Rainbow Drops Juul Pod 0.7g
by Lefties
THC 82%
Cartridges
OG Kush Distillate POD 0.7g
by Lefties
THC 95%
Cartridges
Sour Tangie Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Lefties
THC 83%
Solvent
Blue Rhino Distillate Syringe 1g
by Lefties
THC 98%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Pineapple Treat Distillate Syringe 1g
by Lefties
THC 98%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Oregon Silver Haze Distillate Syringe 1g
by Lefties
THC 98%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Granddaddy Purple Cartridge 1g
by Lefties
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
9 Pound Hammer Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Lefties
THC 78%
Cartridges
Blue Rhino Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Lefties
THC 83%
Cartridges
Granddaddy Purple Distillate POD 0.7g
by Lefties
THC 95%
Cartridges
Banana Kush Juul Pod 0.7g
by Lefties
THC 82%
Cartridges
Forbidden Fruit Juul Pod 0.7g
by Lefties
THC 79%
Cartridges
Skywalker Distillate POD 0.7g
by Lefties
THC 95%
Cartridges
Sour Diesel Distillate POD 0.7g
by Lefties
THC 95%
Cartridges
Grape Derkle Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Lefties
THC 78%
Cartridges
POG Juul Pod .7g
by Lefties
THC 79%
Cartridges
Juicy Lemon Kush Blend Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Lefties
THC 83%
Cartridges
Peach Juul Pod .7g
by Lefties
THC 82%
Home
Brands
Lefties
Catalog
Concentrates