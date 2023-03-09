About this product
Indulge in the irresistible combination of sweet and sour with XXX, a hybrid strain from Ethos Genetics that blends Lemon Berry Candy OG and End Game Punchline #3.
–
Every hit of XXX is a mouthwatering explosion of sweet, sour, and tangy flavors that will have you savoring every moment. And with top terpenes like beta-caryophyllene, beta-myrcene, and limonene, this hybrid strain offers a smooth and balanced experience, perfect for those looking to perform at their best or simply recharge and chill out.
–
Every hit of XXX is a mouthwatering explosion of sweet, sour, and tangy flavors that will have you savoring every moment. And with top terpenes like beta-caryophyllene, beta-myrcene, and limonene, this hybrid strain offers a smooth and balanced experience, perfect for those looking to perform at their best or simply recharge and chill out.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legacy Cannabis
Introducing Legacy Cannabis, where quality and passion go hand in hand. Our mission is to inspire and educate the world on the potential of cannabis and to set a new standard in the industry. Our unwavering dedication to quality, expertise, and exceptional track record of operational excellence sets us apart. At Legacy, we understand that quality starts at the roots, and our roots run deep. From day one, our team has been paving the path from the underground to mainstream. Our values defining a quality cannabis experience lies in the terpenes, not just the THC%. That's why we go above and beyond to preserve the delicate terpene profiles in our products with every step.
Legacy Cannabis is setting the new standard of excellence in the modern cannabis industry, and we invite you to experience the difference.
Cement your Legacy today!
Legacy Cannabis is setting the new standard of excellence in the modern cannabis industry, and we invite you to experience the difference.
Cement your Legacy today!
State License(s)
0114100628