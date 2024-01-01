  • The biosphere from the outside at night is a spectacular sight!
Logo for the brand Legacy Organics

Legacy Organics

Grown in the Biosphere
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

1067 products
Product image for Grape Vlevet|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Hash Infused|Indica 2.5g (.5g x 5)
Pre-rolls
Grape Vlevet|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Hash Infused|Indica 2.5g (.5g x 5)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Grape Vlevet|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Hash Infused|Indica 5g (.5g x 10)
Pre-rolls
Grape Vlevet|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Hash Infused|Indica 5g (.5g x 10)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Grape Vlevet|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Kief Infused|Indica 1g (.5g x 2)
Pre-rolls
Grape Vlevet|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Kief Infused|Indica 1g (.5g x 2)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Grape Vlevet|.5g Pre-Roll Blunt Pack - Kief Infused|Indica 5g (.5g x 10)
Pre-rolls
Grape Vlevet|.5g Pre-Roll Blunt Pack - Kief Infused|Indica 5g (.5g x 10)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Grape Vlevet|Pre-Roll - Isolate Infused|Indica 1g (1g x 1)
Pre-rolls
Grape Vlevet|Pre-Roll - Isolate Infused|Indica 1g (1g x 1)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Grape Vlevet|Pre-Roll Blunt|Indica 1g (1g x 1)
Pre-rolls
Grape Vlevet|Pre-Roll Blunt|Indica 1g (1g x 1)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Grape Vlevet|Pre-Roll Blunt Pack - Kief Infused|Indica 5g (1g x 5)
Pre-rolls
Grape Vlevet|Pre-Roll Blunt Pack - Kief Infused|Indica 5g (1g x 5)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Grape Vlevet|Pre-Roll Pack - Hash Infused|Indica 5g (1g x 5)
Pre-rolls
Grape Vlevet|Pre-Roll Pack - Hash Infused|Indica 5g (1g x 5)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Hasta La Vista|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Hash Infused|Indica 1g (.5g x 2)
Pre-rolls
Hasta La Vista|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Hash Infused|Indica 1g (.5g x 2)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Dolato|.5g Pre-Roll Blunt Pack - Kief Infused|Indica 5g (.5g x 10)
Pre-rolls
Dolato|.5g Pre-Roll Blunt Pack - Kief Infused|Indica 5g (.5g x 10)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Dolato|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Isolate Infused|Sativa 2.5g (.5g x 5)
Pre-rolls
Dolato|.5g Pre-Roll Pack - Isolate Infused|Sativa 2.5g (.5g x 5)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Lemon Drop|Pre-Roll Blunt - Hash Infused|Hybrid 1g (1g x 1)
Pre-rolls
Lemon Drop|Pre-Roll Blunt - Hash Infused|Hybrid 1g (1g x 1)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Hasta La Vista|Pre-Roll - Kief Infused|Indica 1g (1g x 1)
Pre-rolls
Hasta La Vista|Pre-Roll - Kief Infused|Indica 1g (1g x 1)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Lemon Drop|Pre-Roll Blunt - Isolate Infused|Hybrid 1g (1g x 1)
Pre-rolls
Lemon Drop|Pre-Roll Blunt - Isolate Infused|Hybrid 1g (1g x 1)
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Coyote Kush | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Sativa 3.5g
Flower
Coyote Kush | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Sativa 3.5g
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Mint Ice Cream | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Sativa 3.5g
Flower
Mint Ice Cream | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Sativa 3.5g
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Mobius | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 7g
Flower
Mobius | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 7g
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Trail Mix | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 1g
Flower
Trail Mix | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 1g
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Hasta La Vista | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Indica 3.5g
Flower
Hasta La Vista | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Indica 3.5g
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Lemon Drop | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 1g
Flower
Lemon Drop | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 1g
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Mint Ice Cream | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Sativa 7g
Flower
Mint Ice Cream | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Sativa 7g
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Powder Pie | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 1g
Flower
Powder Pie | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 1g
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Candy Crush | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 1g
Flower
Candy Crush | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Hybrid 1g
by Legacy Organics
Product image for Illuminati | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Indica 1g
Flower
Illuminati | White Truffle | Hash & THCa Isolate Infused | Indica 1g
by Legacy Organics