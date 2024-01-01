Kream's Infused Smarties Pre-roll

by Legal High
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Kream Smarties pre-rolls combine convenience with premium quality. Crafted from the sought-after Smarties strain, these pre-rolls offer a flavorful and potent cannabis experience. With each puff, enjoy the sweet and fruity taste profile unique to Smarties, accompanied by its uplifting and euphoric effects. Perfect for any occasion, Kream Smarties pre-rolls provide a convenient way to indulge in the goodness of this beloved strain.

About this strain

A collaboration between Connected Cannabis Co. and Cookies Fam, Smarties is a cross of GSC and Blue City Diesel. Much like the candy, Smarties offers a delicious terpene profile that’s sweet, fruity, and tart. Consumers can expect a great anytime strain that will leave you with a grin without leaving your head in the clouds.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.