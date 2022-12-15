About this product
Make everyday legendary. LEGEND Indica Flower strains have been reported to help encourage relaxation and relief.
Alpine OG is a sweet and fruity combo that brings to mind crisp mountain air and fresh pine. Created by crossing Tahoe OG x Sensi Star, this indica dominant strain is reported to have relaxing and euphoric effects.
About this brand
Legend
Life is complicated. Your flower shouldn’t be.
Legend is good stuff, grown right, at a great price. Our mission is to enhance the everyday by curating products that are both sessionable and affordable – Because when the everyday is fun, it’s also legendary.
State License(s)
GP-3010-17
G-17-00012
C000006