This Blue Raspberry cartridge can be the perfect addition to your next outdoor adventure! Its Sativa dominance can provide an energizing and invigorating experience, perfect for a hike or a day at the beach.

Enjoy the sweet and fruity flavors of blue raspberry, complemented by tropical notes that transport you to a paradise island. As you inhale, the flavors come alive, invigorating your senses and preparing you for whatever the day brings.



Patients who enjoy Strawberry Cheesecake and Lemon Cheesecake strains may enjoy Blue Raspberry.



Show more