Lemon OG, also known as "Lemon OG Kush," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. Anything this skunky indica-hybrid lacks in longevity, it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.
Legend is good stuff, grown right, at a great price. Our mission is to enhance the everyday by curating products that are both sessionable and affordable – Because when the everyday is fun, it’s also legendary.