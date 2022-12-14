About this product
Make everyday legendary. LEGEND Hybrid Flower strains are good for hanging out with friends or getting creative.
Mochalope is a hybrid cross between Afghani x Chocolope featuring a rich, chocolaty flavor with coffee undertones and a hint of spice. The effects aren’t quite as energizing as a morning coffee, though it’s just as relaxing.
About this brand
Legend
Life is complicated. Your flower shouldn’t be.
Legend is good stuff, grown right, at a great price. Our mission is to enhance the everyday by curating products that are both sessionable and affordable – Because when the everyday is fun, it’s also legendary.
State License(s)
GP-3010-17
G-17-00012
C000006