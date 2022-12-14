About this product
Make everyday legendary. LEGEND Hybrid Flower strains are good for hanging out with friends or getting creative.
Orange Blossom Special (OBS) is a delicious strain created by crossing Clementine x Stardawg. To no surprise, OBS has a pungent orange flavor, while staying true to its Stardawg roots with a skunky aroma.
About this brand
Legend
Life is complicated. Your flower shouldn’t be.
Legend is good stuff, grown right, at a great price. Our mission is to enhance the everyday by curating products that are both sessionable and affordable – Because when the everyday is fun, it’s also legendary.
State License(s)
GP-3010-17
G-17-00012
C000006