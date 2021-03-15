About this product
Orange Kush Cake, also known as “OKC”, is a cross between Wedding Cake x Sour Tangie x Zkittlez. This balanced hybrid offers a rich, complicated terpene profile including notes of orange citrus, diesel, sour candy, dried grapes, and earthy sandalwood.
About this strain
Also known as OKC, this strain was produced by breeding a Wedding Cake x Jilly Bean cross with a Sour Tangie x Roze Zkittlez x OG Eddy Lepp cross. With long calyxes, buds look like hands reaching for the sun and are just asking to be broken up for a delicious bowl or joint. Consumers can expect a rich, complicated terpene profile including notes of sharp orange, citrus, gas, sour candy, dried grapes, and even earthy sandalwood.
Orange Kush Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Legend is good stuff, grown right, at a great price. Our mission is to enhance the everyday by curating products that are both sessionable and affordable – Because when the everyday is fun, it’s also legendary.