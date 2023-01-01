The Lemon Berry Tart cartridge is like taking a bite out of a sweet and tangy dessert on a warm summer day. As you inhale the earthy and pungent flavors, you can feel the stress and tension of the day melting away, replaced by a soothing and relaxing sensation.

The Indica dominance of this cartridge can provide a calming and tranquil experience, making it a great choice for unwinding after a long day or settling into a cozy night in.



Patients who enjoy Pineapple Whip and Lemon Cheesecake strains may enjoy Lemon Berry Tart.



Show more