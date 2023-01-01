Transport yourself to a tropical paradise with the Pineapple Whip cartridge from Legend. As you inhale the sweet and floral flavors, you can feel a wave of relaxation wash over you, leaving you in a state of blissful tranquility. The hybrid nature of this cartridge can provide a perfect balance of calm and alertness, making it a great choice for a wide range of activities, from sunbathing to enjoying a day at the beach.
Patients who enjoy Winter Mint and Lemon Berry Tart strains may enjoy Pineapple Whip.
Legend is good stuff, grown right, at a great price. Our mission is to enhance the everyday by curating products that are both sessionable and affordable – Because when the everyday is fun, it’s also legendary.