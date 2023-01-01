Looking for a smooth and refreshing vaping experience? Look no further than Winter Mint Cart by Legend! This premium cartridge boasts an earthy, herbal, and sweet flavor profile, that can be perfect for those who appreciate a complex and nuanced taste.

Winter Mint Cart's Indica dominance means you can expect a relaxing and calming effect that's perfect for unwinding after a long day.



Patients who enjoy Lemon Berry Tart and Pineapple Whip strains may enjoy Winter Mint.





