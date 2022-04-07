About this product
Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy is 17% THC, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with spicy aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.
Cultivating quality cannabis goes well beyond the act of sowing and harvesting, it’s also about understanding the needs of the expanding community of cannabis enthusiasts across the country. We recognized a need for clean, unimpeded quality and we want our consumers to know exactly what they’re getting when they consume our products. Our goal is to provide users the freedom and peace of mind to fully experience everything this plant offers, without worry of unintended side effects from residual toxins, chemicals or impurities.
The team at Legendary Laboratories is never satisfied with the status quo and we are constantly researching, developing and improving while expanding our range to include rare strains from different breeders. Each novel strain is carefully tested by our expert cultivators to ensure it meets our standards for quality genetics which includes evaluation of potency, look, taste, smell and terpene profiles.
Our all-indoor grow facility is equipped with an advanced irrigation and environmental control system to cultivate premium quality cannabis without the use of pesticides. Aside from cultivating consistently high grade cannabis, we also create solventless extracts using only ice and water to extract pure, terpene-rich oil.
We are proud of putting out the best product for our consumers and the health and wellness of our users will continue to remain our top priority as we drive our mission forward.