About this product
Pineapple Cake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Pineapple Trainwreck with the infamous Cookie Monster. Pineapple Cake blends nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits for a delicious flavor that will leave you begging for more. The aroma is very sweet and tropical with an herbal nutty overtone that's slightly earthy and spicy. The Pineapple Cake high has a nice lifted effect that soon fades into a relaxing and slightly sedative long lasting high. A light tingly body high comes next, creeping up on you before suddenly taking hold and pulling you into a state of pure relaxation.
About this strain
Pineapple Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
25% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legendary Laboratories
Welcome to Legendary Laboratories, where our focus is on providing the highest quality of craft cannabis and solventless extracts, ideal for medicinal use, recreational use and improved general wellness.
Cultivating quality cannabis goes well beyond the act of sowing and harvesting, it’s also about understanding the needs of the expanding community of cannabis enthusiasts across the country. We recognized a need for clean, unimpeded quality and we want our consumers to know exactly what they’re getting when they consume our products. Our goal is to provide users the freedom and peace of mind to fully experience everything this plant offers, without worry of unintended side effects from residual toxins, chemicals or impurities.
The team at Legendary Laboratories is never satisfied with the status quo and we are constantly researching, developing and improving while expanding our range to include rare strains from different breeders. Each novel strain is carefully tested by our expert cultivators to ensure it meets our standards for quality genetics which includes evaluation of potency, look, taste, smell and terpene profiles.
Our all-indoor grow facility is equipped with an advanced irrigation and environmental control system to cultivate premium quality cannabis without the use of pesticides. Aside from cultivating consistently high grade cannabis, we also create solventless extracts using only ice and water to extract pure, terpene-rich oil.
We are proud of putting out the best product for our consumers and the health and wellness of our users will continue to remain our top priority as we drive our mission forward.
