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Legends
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Catalog
All categories
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
41 products
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Churro Cake Legends Extract
by Legends
THC 76.15%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Rainbow OG Legends Extract
by Legends
THC 73.06%
CBD -
Cartridges
1G Oranges & Cream Legends Botanical Cartridge
by Legends
THC 89.14%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Dark Queen Extract
by Legends
THC 71.58%
CBD -
Cartridges
1G Blueberry Banana Pancake Legends Botanical Cartridge
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
Cartridges
1G Blueberry Kush Legends Botanical Cartridge
by Legends
THC 91.12%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Ghost Train Haze Extract
by Legends
THC 74.67%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Krazy Runtz Extract
by Legends
THC 77.48%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Cyber Punk Extracts
by Legends
THC 70.47%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Melon Cake Extract
by Legends
THC 77.18%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Purple Laser Extracts
by Legends
THC 73.81%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Vision Legends Extract
by Legends
THC 73.3%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Death Banner Extract
by Legends
THC 69.89%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs- 2G Sweet Anne Extract
by Legends
THC 78.98%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Puro Extract
by Legends
THC 69.77%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Super Sour Express Extract
by Legends
THC 74.52%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Strawberry Cheesecake
by Legends
THC 75.95%
CBD -
Cartridges
1G Apricot Tsunami Legends Botanical Cartridge
by Legends
THC 85.91%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Carbon Runtz Extract
by Legends
THC 75.4%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs- 2G Black Ice Extract
by Legends
THC 78.27%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs- 2G Booty Trap Extract
by Legends
THC 79.11%
CBD -
Cartridges
1G Grape Stomper Legends Botanical Cartridge
by Legends
THC 83.16%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Truffle Cake
by Legends
THC 74.75%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs- 2G Boujee Fruit Extract
by Legends
THC 77.34%
CBD -
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