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Legends
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Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
78 products
Flower
Blue Dream
by Legends
THC 28.4%
CBD -
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Sicilian Revenge
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Super Lemon Haze
by Legends
THC 27.8%
CBD -
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Cinderella 99
by Legends
THC 29.1%
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blue Sherbert
by Legends
THC 31.5%
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Desert Diesel
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Green Crack
by Legends
THC 30.4%
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Diesel
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Hash Plant
by Legends
THC 30.2%
CBD -
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Big Smooth
by Legends
THC 32%
CBD -
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Ogre OG
by Legends
THC 30.7%
CBD -
2.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Big Smooth Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Lipz Legends Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Glue Sniffer Legends Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 25%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Tamalez Legends Pre Roll
by Legends
THC 29.5%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Super Boof Legends Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 25.07%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Durban Poison Legends Pre Roll
by Legends
THC 29.52%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Scissor Queen Legends Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 29.36%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Sour Apple Cookies Legends Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 23.33%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Sticky Purpz Legends Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 30.38%
CBD -
Flower
Sensi Star
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Alaskan Thunder Fuck Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Ogre OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends
THC 29.3%
CBD -
Flower
Mandarin Cookies #2
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
1
2
3
4
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