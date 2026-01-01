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Legends
Leave Your Mark.
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About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Legends products
119 products
Flower
Sicilian Revenge
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Blue Dream
by Legends
THC 28.4%
CBD -
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Super Lemon Haze
by Legends
THC 27.8%
CBD -
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Cinderella 99
by Legends
THC 29.1%
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blue Sherbert
by Legends
THC 31.5%
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Diesel
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Desert Diesel
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Green Crack
by Legends
THC 30.4%
CBD -
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Big Smooth
by Legends
THC 32%
CBD -
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Hash Plant
by Legends
THC 30.2%
CBD -
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Ogre OG
by Legends
THC 30.7%
CBD -
2.0
(
1
)
Resin
Legends Dabs- 2G Tropicana Cookies Extract
by Legends
THC 78.87%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G White Fire Extract
by Legends
THC 76.79%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Perm Marker x Hi-Chew Legends Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 31.16%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs- 2G Family Jewels Extract
by Legends
THC 80.29%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs- 2G Smashburger Extract
by Legends
THC 75.53%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
ACDC Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 0.7%
CBD 14.5%
Pre-rolls
ACDC Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends
THC -
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Churro Cake Legends Extract
by Legends
THC 76.15%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs - 2G Rainbow OG Legends Extract
by Legends
THC 73.06%
CBD -
Resin
Legends Dabs- 2G E LA LA Extract
by Legends
THC 77.56%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Laughing Gas Legends Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 31.64%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
4G Oregon Trail Legends Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 30.03%
CBD -
Pre-rolls
Ogre OG Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends
THC 29.3%
CBD -
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