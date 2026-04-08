About this product
Legends 4G Perma Tears Pre-Roll delivers bold fruity flavor with subtle earthy undertones for a smooth, balanced session. Even-burning and expertly packed, it provides a rich, satisfying smoke with effortless pulls throughout.
Dominance - Indica
Dominance - Indica
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About this product
Legends 4G Perma Tears Pre-Roll delivers bold fruity flavor with subtle earthy undertones for a smooth, balanced session. Even-burning and expertly packed, it provides a rich, satisfying smoke with effortless pulls throughout.
Dominance - Indica
Dominance - Indica
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About this brand
Legends
Legends is rooted in urban culture and graffiti, bringing bold street energy to everything we create. Built for those who live loud, move different, and leave their mark.
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- OR, US: 060-1016957B9FF
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