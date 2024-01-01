Legends Canna Co welcomes you to where history and quality cannabis collide. Our highly coveted strains are made up of Legendary “Clone Only” genetics, rare or limited seed packs, and other genetics that are making waves in the industry nationwide. This collection has taken many years to obtain, our head grower and owner of the company is an industry professional with multiple awards and a history of providing excellent quality. The attention to detail and passion runs deep in our veins. What also makes us very unique is that we have 2 flower rooms with mixed spectrum lighting ( LED / HPS ) with each room no larger than 30 lights. This allows us to create a product that we believe is superior to most. Our team of 5 means very few hands touch the cannabis before it is jarred and delivered. We take extreme care knowing this is something you will be enjoying with family, friends, and loved ones.

