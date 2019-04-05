About this product
Mid-Range Flower Brand
Our Legends brand offers "Legendary" strains at a mid-level price. Featuring classics such as Blue Dream, Super Lemon Haze and Northern Lights, this option offers a great balance of quality and quantity. Since these strains tend to produce higher yields in less time, it allows us to sell these fan favorites for a killer price. This brand is an ideal option for beginner & seasoned smokers alike.
About this strain
Bred by The Plug Genetics, Blue Sherbert is a cross of Blue Cookies and Sunset Sherbert. Buds come in beautiful lime green and purple hues. The flavor profile is sweet with notes of blueberry and citrus that will leave your mouth watering as your mind soars.
Blue Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Legends
Legends offers "legendary" strains featuring classics such as Blue Dream, Super Lemon Haze, and Green crack. This high yielding flower makes it easily accessible to anyone in the market.
Legends is an ideal option for novice and experienced smokers alike.
