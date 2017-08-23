About this product
MID-RANGE FLOWER BRAND
OUR LEGENDS BRAND OFFERS "LEGENDARY" STRAINS AT A MID-LEVEL PRICE. FEATURING CLASSICS SUCH AS BLUE DREAM, SUPER LEMON HAZE AND NORTHERN LIGHTS, THIS OPTION OFFERS A GREAT BALANCE OF QUALITY AND QUANTITY. SINCE THESE STRAINS TEND TO PRODUCE HIGHER YIELDS IN LESS TIME, IT ALLOWS US TO SELL THESE FAN FAVORITES FOR A KILLER PRICE. THIS BRAND IS AN IDEAL OPTION FOR BEGINNER & SEASONED SMOKERS ALIKE.
Blueberry Haze effects
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Legends
Legends offers "legendary" strains featuring classics such as Blue Dream, Super Lemon Haze, and Green crack. This high yielding flower makes it easily accessible to anyone in the market.
Legends is an ideal option for novice and experienced smokers alike.
