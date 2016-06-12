Loading…
Logo for the brand Legends

Legends

Cinderella 99 Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Mid-Range Flower Brand

Our Legends brand offers "Legendary" strains at a mid-level price. Featuring classics such as Blue Dream, Super Lemon Haze and Northern Lights, this option offers a great balance of quality and quantity. Since these strains tend to produce higher yields in less time, it allows us to sell these fan favorites for a killer price. This brand is an ideal option for beginner & seasoned smokers alike.

Cinderella 99 effects

Reported by real people like you
826 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
