The Legion of Bloom is dedicated to producing the world's finest organically cultivated cannabis using only sustainable practices. We grow all of our plants in a custom soil blend with only 100% natural organic nutrients. When you buy Legion, you know you're never getting any synthetic fertilizers or harsh pesticides. We think that purity matters, which is why we only sell the world's best strains grown the natural way.

Exceptional indoor flowers that represent the highest quality boutique cannabis strains. Everything that you would expect from Legion Quality FLower from our world class indoor facility