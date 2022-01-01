About this product
With a preheat function and three different voltages to choose from, the Legion battery allows for full terpene and cannabinoid expression
Cartridge sold separately
Basic Functions:
Turn On/Off: Press button 5 times
Pre-heat function: Press button 2 times
Temperature change: Press button 3 times
Yellow = Low
Orange = Medium
Red = High
WE RECOMMEND YELLOW FOR OPTIMAL FLAVOR, AND VAPOR
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
