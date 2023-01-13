THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.



Kush Mints - Hybrid



(Animal Mints X Bubba Kush)



--------



Minty and refreshing, this hybrid strain brings pleasantly uplifting qualities to the table for your enjoyment. Great for all-day use, but be warry over consumption will leave you raiding the fridge trying to stave off the munchies. Great for the weekend BBQ or for premeal to get the appetite going.



Notes of Mint and cookie dough with gassy diesel fuel undertones



--------



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.



- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.



- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.



- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.



- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



Links



Product Page



https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch



Blog



https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look