About this product
•RE:LAX FOR SLEEP
RE:lax is formulated to deliver the calming effects of CBD, while the Myrcene- and Limonene- dominant terpene profile helps ground you with a combination of sedative, uplifting, and soothing effects.
•RE:LIEVE FOR PAIN
Re:lieve is formulated to combine the physically soothing and calming effects of THC, CBD, and a Myrcene-, A. Pinene-, and B. Caryophyllene-dominant terpene profile.
•RE:VIVE FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES
RE:vive is formulated to deliver benefits of THC and CBD, providing a perfect balance of energizing and soothing effects. The Terpinolene-, B. Caryophyllene-, and A. Pinene-dominant terpene profile helps create a perfect wellness blend. This formula is a perfect companion for the daily grind.
The Legion of Bloom’s Terrapen pods provide a safer and less expensive alternative to pharmaceuticals. The Terrapen pods works with your endocannabinoid system to provide various benefits.
Available in a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio
with 3 different therapeutic terpene profiles.
RE:lax is formulated to deliver the calming effects of CBD, while the Myrcene- and Limonene- dominant terpene profile helps ground you with a combination of sedative, uplifting, and soothing effects.
•RE:LIEVE FOR PAIN
Re:lieve is formulated to combine the physically soothing and calming effects of THC, CBD, and a Myrcene-, A. Pinene-, and B. Caryophyllene-dominant terpene profile.
•RE:VIVE FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES
RE:vive is formulated to deliver benefits of THC and CBD, providing a perfect balance of energizing and soothing effects. The Terpinolene-, B. Caryophyllene-, and A. Pinene-dominant terpene profile helps create a perfect wellness blend. This formula is a perfect companion for the daily grind.
The Legion of Bloom’s Terrapen pods provide a safer and less expensive alternative to pharmaceuticals. The Terrapen pods works with your endocannabinoid system to provide various benefits.
Available in a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio
with 3 different therapeutic terpene profiles.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.