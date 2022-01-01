•RE:LAX FOR SLEEP

RE:lax is formulated to deliver the calming effects of CBD, while the Myrcene- and Limonene- dominant terpene profile helps ground you with a combination of sedative, uplifting, and soothing effects.



•RE:LIEVE FOR PAIN

Re:lieve is formulated to combine the physically soothing and calming effects of THC, CBD, and a Myrcene-, A. Pinene-, and B. Caryophyllene-dominant terpene profile.



•RE:VIVE FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES

RE:vive is formulated to deliver benefits of THC and CBD, providing a perfect balance of energizing and soothing effects. The Terpinolene-, B. Caryophyllene-, and A. Pinene-dominant terpene profile helps create a perfect wellness blend. This formula is a perfect companion for the daily grind.



The Legion of Bloom’s Terrapen pods provide a safer and less expensive alternative to pharmaceuticals. The Terrapen pods works with your endocannabinoid system to provide various benefits.



Available in a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio



with 3 different therapeutic terpene profiles.