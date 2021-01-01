Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand LEGIT Cannabis Co.

LEGIT Cannabis Co.

Blueberry Pie Infused Gold Pre-Roll 0.75g

About this product

When premium indoor flower meets potent solvent-free hash, the results are LEGIT. Our pre-roll joints are carefully infused to be as delicious as they are potent from tip to filter. Experience the difference. Blueberry Pie is an optimistic-mood-inducing, euphoric, social and just a touch distracting (huh?), Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid "All-World" coupling of Blue Dream and Girl Scout Cookies. Not recommended for low-tolerance consumers, this (people swear) sweet, blueberry pie-tasting strain often numbs and soothes the body as it ultimately produces a restful slumber.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!