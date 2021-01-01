About this product

When premium indoor flower meets potent solvent-free hash, the results are LEGIT. Our pre-roll joints are carefully infused to be as delicious as they are potent from tip to filter. Experience the difference. Blueberry Pie is an optimistic-mood-inducing, euphoric, social and just a touch distracting (huh?), Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid "All-World" coupling of Blue Dream and Girl Scout Cookies. Not recommended for low-tolerance consumers, this (people swear) sweet, blueberry pie-tasting strain often numbs and soothes the body as it ultimately produces a restful slumber.