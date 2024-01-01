We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Leiffa
unclaimed brand
2
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Leiffa products
21 products
Flower
Blackberry Octane
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Tropsanto Premium Rosin Jam 1g
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Poontang Pie
by Leiffa
THC 17.29%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tangie Dos
by Leiffa
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Poontang Pie #22 2nd Press Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 69.8%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Poontang Pie #3 Premium Live Rosin Jam 1g
by Leiffa
THC 82.3%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Tropical Cookies Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 65.46%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Original Glue (GG4) 2nd Press Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 84.6%
CBD 0%
Rosin
White Cake Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 82.31%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Tropsanto Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 73.95%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Smacker
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Blackberry Banana Rosin Batter 1g
by Leiffa
THC 74.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mr. Clean
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Tally MonSanto 1st Press Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Tropsanto #5 Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 66.3%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Strawberry Banana Premium Rosin Jam 1g
by Leiffa
Rosin
Grape Papaya Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 72.3%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Tropical Banana Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Lucky Charms Rosin Badder 1g
by Leiffa
THC 67.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon Tally Premium Live Batter 1g
by Leiffa
THC 75.8%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Watermelon Soda 1st Press Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Leiffa
Catalog