Leiffa

Leiffa products

21 products
Product image for Blackberry Octane
Flower
Blackberry Octane
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropsanto Premium Rosin Jam 1g
Rosin
Tropsanto Premium Rosin Jam 1g
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Poontang Pie
Flower
Poontang Pie
by Leiffa
THC 17.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangie Dos
Flower
Tangie Dos
by Leiffa
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Poontang Pie #22 2nd Press Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Poontang Pie #22 2nd Press Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 69.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Poontang Pie #3 Premium Live Rosin Jam 1g
Rosin
Poontang Pie #3 Premium Live Rosin Jam 1g
by Leiffa
THC 82.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropical Cookies Rosin 1g
Rosin
Tropical Cookies Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 65.46%
CBD 0%
Product image for Original Glue (GG4) 2nd Press Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Original Glue (GG4) 2nd Press Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 84.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Cake Rosin 1g
Rosin
White Cake Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 82.31%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropsanto Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Tropsanto Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 73.95%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Smacker
Flower
Lemon Smacker
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blackberry Banana Rosin Batter 1g
Rosin
Blackberry Banana Rosin Batter 1g
by Leiffa
THC 74.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mr. Clean
Flower
Mr. Clean
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tally MonSanto 1st Press Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Tally MonSanto 1st Press Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropsanto #5 Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Tropsanto #5 Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 66.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Banana Premium Rosin Jam 1g
Rosin
Strawberry Banana Premium Rosin Jam 1g
by Leiffa
Product image for Grape Papaya Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Grape Papaya Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 72.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropical Banana Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Tropical Banana Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lucky Charms Rosin Badder 1g
Rosin
Lucky Charms Rosin Badder 1g
by Leiffa
THC 67.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Tally Premium Live Batter 1g
Solvent
Lemon Tally Premium Live Batter 1g
by Leiffa
THC 75.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Soda 1st Press Live Rosin 1g
Rosin
Watermelon Soda 1st Press Live Rosin 1g
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%