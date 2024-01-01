  • The Corona 14g $420 Estimated Flight Time: 2-4 hours
Logo for the brand Leira

Leira

Cannabis cigars made wrapped with cannabis leaves.
All categoriesCannabis

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

2 products
Product image for Peppermint Cookies Corona Leira Cannagar
Pre-rolls
Peppermint Cookies Corona Leira Cannagar
by Leira
Product image for Purple Punch Cannarillo 4g
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Cannarillo 4g
by Leira
THC 22.2%
CBD 0%