Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.