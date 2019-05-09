About this strain
Bred by Growing Passion, The Lime is a sativa-dominant cross of The Original Lemonnade and Cactus Cooler. Its buds are compact, dense, and lime green in color with soft orange hairs. With a unique flavor profile of citrus and pine, The Lime provides a heavy-handed high that still allows you to remain active and productive.
The Lime effects
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
66% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Eye pressure
33% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Migraines
33% of people say it helps with migraines
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
