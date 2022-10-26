About this product
Thoughtfully crafted for the consumer who wants a little extra oomph, each 2-joint Calibre tin contains a curated blend of fresh, full flower cannabis and single source ice water hash to throttle your experience. This 2-pack truly packs a punch.
(Weight: 2 x .5g)
(Weight: 2 x .5g)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LEUNE
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002016
CDPH-10001892
AMF673
C11-0000488-LIC
C11-0001456-LIC
C11-0000983-LIC
LIC # 00000109ESVM4487844