LEUNE Gem Drops are crafted with Full-Spectrum, Solventless Rosin and Real Fruit Extract. Moments spent marveling in awe at color-filled sunsets or snuggling on the couch to that one movie that never gets old are brought into alignment with Cloud Berry Gem Drops. Elegantly crafted with spirulina, these 5mg THC blackberry lemon Indica gummies serenely bring the chill. 5mg THC per serving, 20 servings per container and 100mg THC total.



Ingredients: Agave Syrup, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Cannabis Rosin, Blue Spirulina, Lemon Extract, Blackberry Extract, Beet, Activated Charcoal, Sunflower Oil.

Dietary information: Vegan and Gluten-Free.