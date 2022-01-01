About this product
LEUNE Gem Drops are crafted with Full-Spectrum, Solventless Rosin and Real Fruit Extract. Moments spent marveling in awe at color-filled sunsets or snuggling on the couch to that one movie that never gets old are brought into alignment with Cloud Berry Gem Drops. Elegantly crafted with spirulina, these 5mg THC blackberry lemon Indica gummies serenely bring the chill. 5mg THC per serving, 20 servings per container and 100mg THC total.
Ingredients: Agave Syrup, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Cannabis Rosin, Blue Spirulina, Lemon Extract, Blackberry Extract, Beet, Activated Charcoal, Sunflower Oil.
Dietary information: Vegan and Gluten-Free.
LEUNE
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.