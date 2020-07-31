About this product
Individually rolled with love and nothing but clean, honestly grown California flower. LEUNE delivers a slightly tart, massively berry pre-roll that’s bound to become your new favorite way to experience a well-balanced high. This pre-roll brings the very best of happy meets chill. Contains a single 0.6g preroll.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LEUNE
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.