LEUNE Gem Drops are crafted with Full-Spectrum, Solventless Rosin and Real Fruit Extract. Whether creating your next masterpiece or getting amped for an active day ahead, stay inspired with Desert Gold Gem Drops. Dosed at 2.5mg THC with an added boost of vitamin C, these micro-dosed mango peach gummies offer a bright, focused Sativa experience. 2.5mg THC per serving, 20 servings and 50mg THC total.
Ingredients: Agave Syrup, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Cannabis Rosin, Mango Extract, Peach Extract, Turmeric, Beet, Sunflower Oil.
Dietary information: Vegan and Gluten-Free.
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.