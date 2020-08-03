About this product
Individually rolled with love and nothing but clean, honestly-grown California flower. Tropical flavors meet luscious notes of peach in this preroll from LEUNE. Ease your tension with this preroll that’s sure to bring you an active high that transcends you right to the beach. Contains a single 0.6g preroll.
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.