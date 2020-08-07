About this product
Transport yourself to somewhere tropical with this sativa-leaning hybrid. Notes of mango and peach will accompany you for the ride. Desert Gold is what you need for a creative moment. This PAX Era pod produces up to 3x the vapor compared to original PAX Era pods. Only compatible with the PAX Era device, sold separately. Weight: 0.5g.
About this brand
LEUNE
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.