Sol Berry is a hybrid with the sweetness of strawberry complemented by tart rhubarb. The vibe is perfect for coasting; a well-balanced high bringing the best of happy-meets-chill. This PAX Era pod produces up to three times the vapor compared to original PAX Era pods. Only compatible with the PAX Era device, sold separately. Weight: 0.5g.
LEUNE is a California born lifestyle brand forged on the principle of transcending the narrative of cannabis culture. Honoring a 3.0 consumer who knows that ‘getting high’ only begins to tell the story of what the plant truly represents, LEUNE is interested in elevating the conversation around cannabis. Through high aesthetic and uncompromising quality standards, we aim to create the new ideals for the industry. LEUNE is proudly owned and operated by a WOC.